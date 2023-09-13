This year marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the West Island’s Lester B. Pearson School Board.
When the Quebec government replaced the confessional system with linguistic-based school boards in 1998, the LBPSB was created through merging six boards, including the Lakeshore School Board, the Commission Scolaire Baldwin-Cartier, and the Commission des Écoles Catholiques de Verdun.
Board chair Judy Kelley says the resultant blending of cultures, and the challenges that presented, eventually becomes shared values, reflective of not just the West Island, but the English community and voice.
She says the LBPSB has always been about community involvement. “Over 25 years the Lester B. Pearson School Board has been progressing, and enriching what we do and how we do it, and it’s because of that collaborative collective vision and values that we hold as a school board, from the most important place in the classroom, right up to the decision making bodies.”
And while she feels that, being a West Island board, they do indeed differ from other boards, the disparate geography of their territory means that each community it serves is different, as well (its territory comprises off-island communities right to the Ontario boarder.).
Kelley is very proud of the boards’ innovation with special needs students, including its Centre of Excellence for autism, calling the LBPSB “a leader for students with special needs.” The board “has always put much more funding into the resources for students with special needs than many other school boards, because we made it a priority.”
There was a time when those with special needs would be separated. But the LBPSB felt very strongly about integration. In fact, one of the honourary anniversary co-chairs, John Rennie graduate Bradley Heaven (2015), has nonverbal spastic cerebral palsy. While he was nervous to transition to high school from the Mackay Centre, he was warmly welcomed and accepted by students and teachers alike. “John Rennie High School was one of the best experiences of my life. It helped shape the person I am today.”
The other anniversary co-chair is Global News reporter Felicia Parrillo, also a John Rennie graduate (2008), who still lives on the West Island.
Parrillo says it means a lot to have been named an anniversary co-chair. “High school were some of the best years of my life. I loved my time at John Rennie.” She still keeps in touch with Huntley Addie, John Rennie’s journalism teacher, whom she says set her the path to her current career, and she goes back, sometimes, to speak to students. It’s an opportunity, she adds, to celebrate what the LBPSB, and other English boards, have meant to the Anglo community over the past 25 years.
