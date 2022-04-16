Lasalle: Fourth stabbing involving a minor in GMA

A 15-year-old teen was stabbed on Friday afternoon in the borough of LaSalle, making him the fourth reported minor attacked with a knife since the beginning of the year in the Greater Montreal Area (GMA).
According to videos collected from surveillance cameras by Montreal police investigators, the stabbing occured following a conflict between several young people in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant broke out on Friday afternoon.
Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Wendy's parking lot in LaSalle located on the corner of Newman Boulevard and Dollard Avenue. On arrival, officers located the 15-year-old who had sustained injuries to his lower body.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities determined that his injuries are minor and do not fear for his life.
No suspect(s) have been apprehended as of Saturday morning.
A 15-year-old boy found himself in critical condition just last week after being stabbed in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
In Febuary, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet died after being stabbed during a fight between several young people in front of a St-Thomas high school.
In January, a 16-year-old teen was stabbed following a conflict that degenerated, in Plateau-Mont-Royal.
