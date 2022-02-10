Lasalle business owner shot dead

Domenic Macri, 46, was shot to death in the garage of a Lasalle home near the intersection of Marie-Rollet Street and Guy-Bouchard Boulevard on Wednesday night at approximately 9:10 p.m.
Officers located the victim in the garage of the residence following a 911 call reporting gunshots. Cartridge casings were found at the scene.
Paramedics transported him to the hospital Wednesday night and his death was announced Thursday morning by Montreal police.
Officers set up a perimeter at the home while investigators examined the scene in order to better determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Macri's brother Mario was also killed in a garage in Lasalle in 2018, where he owned a money lending business. The murder was never resolved by investigators.
According to authorities, the brothers had links to the West End Gang and the Mafia in Montreal.
Macri owned two restaurants in Lasalle and both he and his brother developed rundown sectors in LaSalle building condominiums.
He was well known in the community for his participation in fundraising initiatives for children and for his participation in local hockey leagues.
Macri's death is recorded as the second homicide in Montreal this year.
