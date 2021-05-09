Police are searching for a missing person in Ile-Bizard in the area surrounding Jacques Bizard Boulevard and Des Bruants street, near the Saint Raphael Residence. It is believed he left the residence
Officers were deployed to the area Saturday, searching by vehicle, 4X4 motor vehicles, on horseback and on foot. A helicopter was also deployed to conduct an air search of the nearby nature park.
Passersby reported being questioned by police whether or not they have seen a missing man walking with a cane nearby.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
