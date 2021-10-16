A Lamborghini Aventador was abandoned at Sources and Brunswick in Dollard-des-Ormeaux overnight after it's driver collided into a pole. No other vehicle was involved in the crash. A 911 call alerted police to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
According to SPVM spokesperson, Véronique Comtois, the vehicle was severely damaged. Despite the damage to the vehicle, the person or persons involved left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services. The luxury car is valued at several hundred thousand dollars.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Checks are being run to determine the identity of the vehicle's owner and who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. At the scene of the crash, debris from the vehicle including one of its tires was found dozens of meters away.
According to police sources, information regarding a possible car theft related to the incident was not yet available by end of the day on Saturday.
