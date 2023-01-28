Lachine woman stabbed. Suspect in custody.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in the stabbing of a woman in Lachine Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at a Camille Street apartment near Ouellet. Police were called to the scene around 11:00. The woman was conscious, but with serious injuries to the upper body.
The victim is in her 30s. Her life is not in danger.
Police did not say anything with regard to the relationship between the man and the woman. But they did say that the suspect has a criminal record.
After searching the area, Police a found a pellet gun. They say the weapon had been thrown from the window of a residence. But investigators say it seems to be a separate incident. A 40-year-old was arrested in connection to the firearm.
