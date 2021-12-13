A middle aged man was shot in an apartment in Lachine on Sunday night.The death of the 50-year-old is Montreal’s 33rd homicide of the year.
According to police, several emergency calls came in at around 8 p.m. from persons who witnessed a man lying on the floor of an apartment located at the corner of St-Joseph Boulevard and Ste-Marie Street.
According to officers, attempts to resuscitate the victim hit by the gunshot were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene.
