At least one Montreal school, standing firmly behind Bill 96, has all but banned English, or any other language that is not French, on school time.
It’s normal for elementary and secondary students to get detentions for certain infractions: lateness, disrespect, homework not done. At College Saint-Louis in Lachine, speaking a language other than French – in class – is also punishable by detention.
Students were given an agenda book which contains blank infraction slips. They are expected to log the date and time of their missteps, to sign it, and get their parents’ signatures. Like demerit points, once they’ve amassed enough warnings, they can receive a detention, like staying after school, or having to come in to serve time on a ped day.
College Saint-Louis is part of the Centre de Service Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, a French school board. A call to school principal Brigitte Cool went unanswered. But in an email to The Suburban, a spokesperson from the school board explained that since they are a Francophone board, they are bound by the dictates of Bill 96 in terms of using French in classes and activities in their schools, “with the exception of periods reserved for learning another language.”
“The staff reminds the students whenever necessary,” said Mélanie Simard of the board’s communications department, “of the importance of speaking French specifically during educational activities.”
Simard points out that a student would only receive a detention if reminders and warnings go unheeded.
English and other languages are indeed allowed during times other than pedagogical periods. Simard said in her email, “Obviously, we understand that some students may want to express themselves in another language either during a break, or before or after classroom hours.” That includes lunchtime.
The family of one student, who asked to remain anonymous, did say that students are told by some teachers to speak French outside of class. But that has neither been confirmed nor denied by the school.
