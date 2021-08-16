Lachine resident, Ida Bratton, 96, was taken away from her former home in Kanawake at the age of four to be placed in St-Joseph's residential school in Spanish, Ontario where she spent over ten years of her childhood .
Ida never shared her story until she was prodded by her grandaughter, Robin Bratton, 39, in the past year. Robin felt it is important to learn about her family's past and to allow her grandmother the oppotunity to be heard.
"I began asking her questions about her experience and over time, especially in the last few months, she really started to open up," Robin told The Suburban.
Until now, a decade of Ida's life remained a mystery. Though her family was aware that she was taken away as a small child only to be returned in her mid-teens, no one really knew what had happened to her at the school.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Ida agreed to tell us her story.
On arrival at St-Joseph's residential school, Ida remembers that she was ill and was immediately brought to the school's infirmary. "My next memory (at the age of 4 or 5) after leaving the infirmary was that I had to scrub the floors on my hands and knees." According to Ida, chores were an everyday part of the program.
The girls were dressed in blue and red vertical-stripe smocks along with a pair of what Ida described as brown army-looking boots but lighter in weight. They were given numbers by which they were called, rather than their own names. Ida was called "Number 83" for over a decade during her formative years.
Students were forbidden to speak their native language or to receive visitors or establish any contact with their families or the outside world for the duration of their stay. According to Ida, she was beaten and scolded along with her peers if they did not follow orders.
Ida recalled an incident when she was unable to eat her food, as they were served the same boiled meal daily. Feeling sick to her stomach and unable to eat, Ida said "I gave my plate to the girl next to me and I was forced by a teacher who refilled my plate to eat the meal."
Ida also recalled what she described as "inspectors" who would visit the school, likely social workers, who would go in periodically to check on the "well being" of the girls. On those days, the girls were dressed differently, similarly to how they would be dressed for celebrations such as communions or confirmations.
The inspectors, would perform "check ups" on the girls which included weighing them on a scale. Prior to these weigh-ins, the girls were ordered to drink large amounts of water in order to pass the inspection.
Throughout the interview, Ida described multiple incidents of a criminal nature, incidents of cruelty and child abuse. At the age of 96, Ida needed a lot of reassurance to speak out publicly as she still suffers from a fear of repercussions. She exhibited a lot of difficulty accepting sympathy and often repeated "It was just the way it was, I didn't know any better, I was just a kid."
While sitting quietly in her geography class one day, Ida said that she was 'picked on' by one of her teachers for no known reason. "Number 83!" she yelled at me and hit me with the stick, but I didn't know why," she said shrugging her shoulders.
Ida also witnessed incidents of sexual abuse, which she was visibly less comfortable speaking about. "My grandmother told me about a female teacher who used to crawl into bed with some of the girls under the covers at night to 'cuddle and rub' them," Robin said.
"I ran as fast as I could when I saw a teacher with one of the girls in the closet where they kept the brooms," Ida said. "I didn't want to get into trouble,". When asked what the teacher was doing with the student in the closet, Ida repeated "I don't know, I don't want to get into trouble,".
Though some of the stories may never be told, Robin has committed herself to listening to her grandmother on a regular basis for hours at a time. "I have so much to learn from her experience and to teach my children,".
