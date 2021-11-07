A second gathering took place today outside of Lachine Hospital today, as the ER will now be closed from 4 p.m. - 8 a.m. and the intensive care unit completely closed. MUHC security personal reportedly phoned police to break up the gathering made up of local officials, doctors and nurses along with their supporters. The gathering was did not obstruct hospital access or functionality. On arrival, officers took photos and no charges have been filed as of now.
Organizers of the demonstration launched an invitation to the public and local officials to gather each week in front of the emergency entrance area on the grass until the situation is resolved. "Closing the ER and intensive care for any amount of time, even on a temporary basis is not an acceptable resolution," organizers told The Suburban.
Health Minister, Christian Dube was formally advised of the issue on September 9th and never responded to the call for help, according to Paul Brunet, president of the Conseil Pour la Protection des Malades. "They cannot say that they did not see this coming." Brunet told The Suburban.
"The minister said that they will reorganize and modulate the healthcare system, but closing emergency rooms even partially does not constitute a modulation - it is drastic cuts which contradicts the Canada Health Act guarantee of universal access," Brunet declared. "There are minutes that cannot afford to be lost in certain medical emergencies."
Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians sent a letter to Premier Legault requesting a decree be issued immediately to keep the hospital's ER and intensive care units open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. "This was announced by e-mail, which is comparable to announcing a cafeteria closure, while this is actually a catastrophe for local residents. The government is not listening to what is actually happening on the ground and is disconnected." Liberal Party leader, Dominique Anglade said to The Suburban. "I would like to see Francois Legault come to Lachine to see the effects of this closure,"
Other hospitals in the West Island and surrounding areas are already over-capacity. "This is moving the problem around rather than solving it," Enrico Ciccone, MNA for Marquette, told The Suburban. "What is important to me as an MNA is that important services which include seniors and low income families remains fully functional.The immediate solution is to offer incentives to healthcare workers to come to Lachine and also to stay in Lachine," Ciccone added.
"Does Premier Legault want to be remembered as the Premier who shut down the only Francophone community emergency room open since 1913 in the West Island along with other emergency rooms across the province in the middle of a pandemic?" Dr. Saba
