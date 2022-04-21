The Lachine multi-ressource center (CMRL) is hosting monthly cooking workshops with a special twist for April as elected officials will take a seat at the table, including Lachine Mayor, Maja Vodanovic and Enrico Ciccone, MNA for the riding of Marquette. CMRL says it hopes to broaden its pool of participants.
Launched in June 2021, "Le monde dans ma cuisine" offers Lachine residents the opportunity to explore the culinary arts. At each workshop, new flavors and new cultures can be discovered while sharing a moment of intergenerational exchange.
At the next workshop on April 30th, participants will be invited to make a seafood risotto recipe, inspired by Croatia and Northern Italy.
Since its inception, CMRL has partnered with "Les P’tits Marchés de Lachine" which provides the ingredients for the recipes. A selection of local and seasonal food is handed out to participants registered for the activity, free of charge.
This low-cost collaboration was made possible thanks to a partnership with PME MTL Ouest-de-l’Île.
Though the activity is reserved for Lachine residents only for the time being, anyone who would like to try the recipes presented in the workshop can do so by following the recipes shared in the book entitled 'The world in my lunch box' written by the CMRL.
Lachine residents who wish to register for the April workshop must complete the participation form available on www.cmrl.ca by April 24th.
