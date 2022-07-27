Lachine residents can look forward to a new nautical park where the Lachine Marina used to be. And while many were up in arms when the Plante administration followed through with its plan to close the marina, everyone, including previously spurned boaters, would seem to be pleased with the borough’s new plans.
With a potential price tag of at least $65 million, the project will include a swimming area on the north side of Parc René-Lévesque, new trees and wetlands, and pedestrian access. And while the full project is forecast for completion in five years, borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic says the area should be open to swimmers by next summer.
The old marina used to have space for nearly 500 motorboats and other pleasure craft. The City of Montreal took over the area, much to the consternation of groups like the Association des Plaisanciers du Port de Lachine. But this time around, Lachine’s boating community are pleased that the plan does seem to have some room for boats. Or at least room for negotiation.
A spokesperson for the boating club said they hope the borough’s revamp plan might include docking space for 160 boats. The mayor says she is open to the idea, but just in a different area, possibly closer to 32nd Avenue.
The project would also include improvements to the Lachine Canoe Club, the rowing club, and the sailing club.
