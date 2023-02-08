Lachine Hospital will stop accepting ambulances

The Lachine Hospital has announced that it will no longer be accepting patients that arrive by ambulance.
According to a release issued by the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), the move is part of “a planned reorganization of services (that) will allow for an improved distribution of resources to better meet the needs of the region’s aging population.”
The statement cites “workforce challenges” the facility has apparently been facing “for several years.”
In October 2021, due to pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital started closing its emergency room overnight. The new announcement, issued Monday, February 8th, says that starting on the 14th patients requiring acute care that arrive at the hospital by ambulance will be redirected to either the Glen site, the Neuro, or the Montreal General Hospital. For those patients who show up at the ER on their own, services will be available seven days a week, between 8:00 a.m. and 10 p.m.
“All essential services such as surgery, radiology, medical imaging and laboratories,” says the statement, available on the MUHC website, “will continue to function normally.”
There is no word on how this might impact, if at all, the Lachine Hospital’s $200 million modernization project, or how the move will solve the problem of staffing shortages faced by the province’s health network. “We are actively pursuing our recruitment efforts,” says MUHC CEO Dr. Lucie Opatrny, “and we wish to offer both hospital staff and new recruits attractive and stimulating employment opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.