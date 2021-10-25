As of November 7th, Lachine Hospital’s ER will be open only from 8am to 4pm except for patients brought in by ambulance. Additionally, the intensive care until will be temporarily completely closed until further notice. Hospital beds will remain open for emergency admissions, surgery cases and a possibility of expansion for palliative care patients.
Additionally as of November 7, 2021, only 8.4 FTE respiratory therapists will be available at the hospital which corresponds to 30% of the required workforce. This has been cited as an important reason for the restriction and closing of the emergency room and intensive care unit.
More than eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, several institutions in the Montreal health and social services network are still experiencing significant labour shortages. The Lachine Hospital, which has suffered from a precarious workforce for several years, is now facing a critical shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists.
"Emergency and intensive care provide critical care for the sick; these two departments are currently operating at their full capacity. The Lachine Emergency Department is extremely busy providing services that save the lives of many people every day. As for the intensive care unit, it is the heart of the hospital. We have already reduced the number of beds to a critical mass; in addition, the mere fact of transporting some seriously ill people who are currently accommodated there could be life threatening," Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians said. "These decisions will put the lives of many people in danger; we need to provide more not less care. You cannot tell a patient with a heart attack that it is too late because it is 4:15 pm.”
In a letter to Health Minister Dubé today, Dr.Saba wrote, "The MUHC and the Government of Quebec are responsible for ensuring the full functioning of the Lachine Hospital as the only French-speaking hospital in the West Island of Montreal and for maintaining all of its services there, including the emergency and intensive care units."
