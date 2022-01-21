The Lachine Hospital's ER will re-open on Monday, while the ICU remains closed and ambulance services remain temporarily suspended.
Emergency and ICU staff at the Lachine Hospital say that it is imperative that all services resume in order to ensure the full functionality of the hospital especially at a time when the health network is on the brink of exploding.
"Re-opening the ER is a first step but it is a baby step and without the ICU and ambulatory services, the ER cannot function at it's fullest capacity. If we get patients that deteriorate, we will be unable to treat them without the ICU and our capacity to operate is also limited because we will be unable to provide recovery care,” Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians told The Suburban.
"Transfering patients to other hospitals for intensive care will inevitably create delays in treatment for critically sick patients."
Studies have shown that delays in treatment due to longer travelling time poses an added risk to patients.
"We need a timeline, its not good enough to say 'we will wait and see' and 'It depends' is not an acceptable management term.The MUHC and the government have a responsibility to maintain the full functioning of the hospital and the ICU is critical to the hospital."
