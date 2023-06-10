Management at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) issued a memo to staff at the Lachine Hospital, earlier this week, saying that its emergency room would stay closed at night throughout the summer months. That flies in the face of the announcement, made last April, that despite an earlier decision to divert emergency patients to other hospitals after 10:00 pm, the ER would remain open 24/7 after all.
Since last February the community had come together for several demonstrations outside the hospital to pressure the MUHC to keep the facility operating as a full-service community hospital, with an ER open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In fact, despite the memo that came to light Thursday morning, the MUHC’s website still billed the hospital as having a 24/7 emergency room.
Reaction from the Association des médecins omnipraticiens de Montréal (AMOM) was swift and sharp, saying that the announcement, and the resulting confusion, would create havoc not just for patients, but for staff as well.
Dr. Paul Saba, who has been at the fore of the fight to keep the Lachine Hospital open had just been walking into work at the hospital on Thursday morning when he heard the news. Even he questioned the nature and timing of the memo, suggesting that perhaps whoever made the decision to alert staff – knowing that the news would eventually trickle down to the media – was acting prematurely. The hospital is indeed working hard with its limited staff and resources, Saba said, to make sure services are available. The memo, he speculated, might have been to prepare staff for a worst case scenario, Saba said, acknowledging that services do go down during summer months, owing to staffing pressures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.