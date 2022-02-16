Lachine Hospital doctors are prepared to pay respiratory therapists' premiums out of their own pockets in order to get the hospital back up running at full capacity. At a special meeting on February 10th, the executive of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians voted unanimously to pay for incentives which they deemed essential.
"The goal is to recruit respiratory therapists and encourage them to stay," Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians, said to The Suburban. At a recent meeting held on January 26th, respiratory therapists were informed that they would no longer receive critical care incentives to cover the emergency room and intensive care unit (ICU) since the emergency room is closed to ambulances and the ICU is completely closed.
Respiratory therapists wrote to the Lachine Hospital's Council of Physicians saying that they are frustrated because they have little work and are slated to receive little or no bonus. In their letter, they also warn that if the hospital does not regain function at full capacity with the re-opening of the ICU and access to ambulance services, that the future of the hospital as a whole will be jeopardized. "It is understood that the re-opening of the intensive care unit and ambulance services depends greatly on having a sufficent number of respiratory therapists in office (at the hospital)."
The general assembly of Lachine physicians voted overwhelmingly by 89% on November 1st against the partial closure of the Lachine emergency room and the complete closure of intensive care and ambulance services. "The MUHC and the Quebec government have an obligation to reopen the emergency room to ambulances and to completely reopen the ICU without delay. Without the ICU, the ambulances cannot return and without the ambulances there cannot be a fully functioning community hospital." Dr. Saba told The Suburban.
"Studies show that when community emergency rooms are closed to ambulances, there is an increase in mortality in the surrounding community.Mortality rates are higher for critical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes and infections when patients have to be transported elsewhere. This is especially evident for those who are financially disadvantaged, namely the elderly and women." Dr. Saba stated.
“It is important that the Lachine Hospital reopens as soon as possible with a fully functional ICU and 24/7 ambulance services for the safety and health of the population living nearby; the latter is very attached to this community hospital which is in a way their lifeline,” Dr. Toledano, internal medicine specialist at Lachine Hospital's ICU said.
“Over the past few weeks, I have cared for very ill patients with an exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and myocardial infarction. Instead of transferring our patients downtown, we should take care of them in our hospital. It's an inefficient use of resources and very inconvenient for our patients who are very sick and need special care.” ER physician at Lachine Hospital, Dr. Zaarour said.
“The closure of the intensive care emergency department is already having significant impacts on the community, particularly on the elderly and the vulnerable." Dr. Fahimy Saoud said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.