Lachine Hospital considers backtrack on ambulance services

Just weeks after announcing it would stop accepting patients arriving to the ER by ambulance, launching a backlash from doctors, nurses, and patients’ rights advocates, the Lachine Hospital is said to be considering an about-face.
The McGill University Health Centre has released a statement saying they are looking into major changes in the way it delivers care, considering one of two scenarios, in both of which “60 hospitalization beds will be used.”
The hospital is in the process of expanding, a process that will cost $223 million.
The two scenarios the hospital is considering include going back to working as a fully functional community hospital, or opening follow-up clinics. It has been consulting with administrators and with medical personnel, as well as with community representatives, and hopes to reach a decision by the end of April.
Maja Vodanovic, Lachine’s mayor, is reserving her reaction until she knows more, as long as the final result benefits the needs of the community as well as the MUHC.
Quebec’s health ministry is in favour of the proposed reorganization as “an effective way to meet the needs of patients who require less urgent care and who will walk to the hospital, taking pressure off other hospitals in the area.”
Dr. Paul Saba, on the other hand, who had arranged a demonstration outside the hospital earlier this month, is not in favour of either proposed scenario. He’d prefer to see the hospital revert to a fully-functioning community hospital that includes ambulance services, and a fully-functional ER and ICU.
