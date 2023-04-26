The City of Montreal is calling it Lachine Canal 4.0, a revitalization project for the historic waterway that is a favourite destination for Montrealers, especially in the summer months.
The path runs the 13.5 km distance between the Old Port and Lac St. Louis. The idea behind the project is to make the region more attractive to future industry and a growing workforce, in keeping with what’s been termed the 4th industrial revolution. Of particular interest is creative and cultural businesses, light industry, medical technology, transport, and others.
“Industrial space along the Lachine Canal has great potential for development,” says Luc Rabouin of Projet Montréal. The investment and economic development they are hoping to attract, says Rabouin, “is essential for the vitality of the city, and is at the heart of our administration’s priorities.”
The region, says Benoit Dorais, mayor of the South-West borough and executive committee vice president, has a lot to offer those who choose to live, work, and study in the area, or just enjoy.
The project brings together the several regions the canal passes through. Lachine Canal 4.0 is a team effort, says Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic, “to create this shift toward economic prosperity for the entire sector.”
