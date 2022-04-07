Twelve year-old, Benjamin "Benji" Leiner collected over 900 children's books from West Islanders to donate to local hospitals and Nova. The initiative was inspired by a video idea he found online for a good deed to be performed as part of his Bar Mitzvah celebration. "The Bar Mitzvah project is basically a project that involves things you care about, your interests and to give back and to help the community where its needed. You can do it on whatever you want as long as it is relevant to the community. If you have a specific passion, a sport or activity you like, you can volunteer in the community. For me giving backbooks is important towards education, an important Jewish value," he said.
After Benji's mother Vivian Bejerman posted the request for donations in mid-March, the family recieved many messages from community members wishing to participate in helping Benji fulfill his commitment.
Benji explained, "It all started when I had to do my project and I read about this person in Boston who collected a bunch of books for hospitals and people in need and I thought what a good idea, so my mom posted a post on Facebook and we got close to one thousand books in a few weeks. The whole community came together and we collected them all. We went to D.D.O., Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and Pincourt. Now we are in the distribution phaze."
Benji did his research by calling hospitals and centers who he thought may benefit from book donations asking them if and how many they would like to recieve. Together, Benji and his mother will drop off the used books at the Montreal Children’s Library and Sainte-Justine Hospital as well. A portion of the books collected will be sold at the Nova thrift shop, with the proceeds going toward helping people pay for medical expenses. "I feel very proud of him. He did it from A-Z. I posted it on Facebook and I drove around with him, but he is the one who called, carried everything, organized the books in English or French," Benji's mother, Vivian Bejerman said to The Suburban. Benji’s sister Victoria is very impressed by her older brother's initiative as well. "I thought he would collect like 20 books, but he got more like a thousand which was really a good goal and he managed to do it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.