A little over two weeks after their annual golf tournament pulled in $500,000, the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence in Kirkland recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the facility’s expansion, with the new wing, making the facility the largest free standing palliative care residence in the country with now 23 beds.
Residence co-founder Teresa Dellar past away in 2019, just shy of the facility’s 18th anniversary. Now, two years later, Executive Director Dale Weil stood shoulder to shoulder at the ribbon-cutting with the new wing’s capital campaign co-chairs, Erin O’Brien and Luc Bertrand, foundation board president Kerri Elkas, and operations board president Dawn Svoronos.
Weil paid tribute to Dellar, and to the community support that has helped to keep the residence running.
The new wing was completed two years ago. But they waited, Weil said, so that they could hold the inauguration with fewer restrictions. The ceremony was attended by Dellar’s husband, Gavin Fernandes, and their two sons, Jonathan and Nick.
