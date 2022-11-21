With yet another development project on the West Island in the works, a group of residents fought for, and won, a say in what the end product will be.
Planning for Prével’s Village Lacey Green project in Kirkland go back to 2015. A resident move to stop rezoning plans for the project ultimately failed, but did lead to a register, filed the following year, prompting the city to drop the project.
Then, in 2019, the City of Kirkland put together what amounted to a task force comprising residents and city representatives, along with delegates from Broccolini, the property owner, and from Prével.
Residents’ concerns where the same ones that crop up with most development proposals, like the character of the community, traffic, site lines, and safety.
The idea of the task force was to come up with a project that everyone would be happy with. The result is the more mutually acceptable Village Lacey Green, with Kirkland agreeing to attend to traffic concerns highlighted in a new traffic study, and placement and graduation of the project’s buildings, which will include single-family dwellings, condos, and townhouses that will, hopefully, fit in better with the neighbourhood.
Prével continues to confer with residents even though the task force’s mandate has ended. And Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson said he hoped this will be the way future projects like this will be decided.
The project will begin construction next year, and could take up to ten years to be completed.
