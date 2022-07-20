Two Kirkland residents were honoured last week by the National Assembly with medals recognizing their contributions to the community.
In a ceremony held last Wednesday at Kirkland City Hall, Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji and Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson awarded the Medal of the National Assembly to entrepreneur and community advocate Sammy Cavallaro, and to Julie Quenneville, President and Executive Director of the McGill University Health Centre Foundation.
Quenneville joined the MUHC Foundation after successful careers in journalism and politics – she was associate chief of staff for Philippe Couillard when the former premier was Minister of Health and Social Services. She says receiving the medal is an “incredible honour”. But she is perhaps more proud about being invited to sign the Book of Kirkland. Having been named one of the TOP 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, Quenneville says, “receiving an honour like that I hope will inspire other young women to dream a little bit bigger and to fight just a little bit harder.”
Quenneville has lived in Kirkland most of her life. “We are blessed,” she says, “to live in a wonderful, strong, unified community. And when you live in a community, you have a responsibility to be a part of that community and to help.”
Much of the MUHC’s growth and transformation happened under Quenneville’s stewardship at the Foundation. She says it’s been all about “leveraging the community’s support to make sure we continue to support advancements in medicine.”
Medal recipient Sammy Cavallaro was actually featured in The Suburban just over a year ago. The 21-year-old entrepreneur was diagnosed at the age of nine months with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He defied the odds. And though his day-to-day life is a struggle, he has dedicated his life to finding a cure for the disease through various fundraising activities and events, including the annual Sammy’s Valentine’s Ball, to support Cure SMA Canada.
Nearly a decade ago, Cavallaro founded Sick Media, a social media-based company focused on branding and marketing. He now has several social media platforms with well over 4,000,000 followers. The Sick Podcast is now in Montreal, Boston, and Chicago, with sights set on New England, and L.A. He laughs at the suggestion that Sick has become an empire. “It started more with my love of sports, for fun. But then it kept growing.”
His goal, for now, aside from expanding Sick, is to stay healthy, to have fun, and to keep going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.