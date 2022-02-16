Kirkland resident generates hype with snow sculptures

Kirkland resident Shufeng Zhang is attracting attention from visitors with snow sculptures that he created in his yard at 293 André-Brunet Street.
To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Zhang built and moulded sculptures this year deriving from Chinese imagery. He is a calligrapher and printmaker with a flair for sculpting.
Zhang's frozen sculptures have won the admiration of neighbours, pedestrians and persons driving by, some visiting the area for the sole purpose of viewing the unique sculptures.
Amongst Zhang's snow creations are a Chinese vase "clothed" in a traditional qipao dress, a dragon symbolizing tenure, a double fish which represents food and wealth, the guardian deity Guan Yu - an ancient Chinese military leader who represents power and loyalty, two metre-high vases at the base of his driveway and two lions on both sides of his garage door.
In his next project, Zhang told The Suburban that he plans to sculpt a panda to honour the Winter Olympics and in a larger scale project he also plans to built a Great Wall.
Using a mold, Zhang and his spouse build up the sculpture bases in snow blocks. He then carves the blocks and completes the detailing before adding colour or props if applicable to his design.
Zhang immigrated to Canada with his family in 2019 and has dazzled his neighbours with his home-based art projects since last winter. This year, he increased the sizes of his sculptures, drawing more attention from spectators. He developed a significant fan base on social media as dozens of viewers posted photos of his work.
Last week, students from Kuper Academy walked over for a visit as part of an outing organized by the school.
For Zhang, his works of art were a personal project that gained more attention than he had expected. "Neighbours and friends noticed, then media and it was broadcast on television," Zhang told The Suburban. "I did not think about that before,"
"I built the general (at first) for protection because of the pandemic."
District 6 city councillor John Morson says that he is amazed with Zhang's home-based project.
"He really brought beauty to the distric, inspiring Kirkland residents and bringing visitors from all over," Morson told The Suburban. "He really makes time for everyone who takes an interest in his artwork which he basically creates with items from his kitchen. It is truly fantastic."
