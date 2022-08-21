Kirkland man arrested in phone scam

Last month the Suburban reported that police had been warning Beaconsfield residents about rising numbers of cases of the so-called grandparent scam. Last week an arrest was made in an alleged case on the South Shore involving a West Island man.
37-year-old Ronnie Chbat of Kirkland was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by Longueuil police. The case in question involved a man who phoned the alleged victims posing as their grandson. His story was that he was arrested in an impaired driving accident and need $4000 for bail, saying that someone who go by their house to pick up the money.
Police say it is possible that Chbat was involved in other similar schemes, and are asking anyone who things they might have had contact with the suspect to come forward.
The suspect appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on Thursday where he was charged with fraud.
