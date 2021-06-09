On June 7, Kirkland council voted unanimously to maintain the town’s bilingual status. Kirkland hopes to keep their community bilingual under the powers of section 29.1 of the Charter of French Language.
The debate was opened at the Quebec National Assembly with the introduction of Bill 96. The expansion of Bill 101 would raise the percentage of non-French speakers for a municipality to have bilingual status.
A copy of Kirkland’s resolution will be sent to the Office de la langue française, the Quebec National Assembly, and the other municipalities recognized under section 29.1 of the Charter of French Language.
