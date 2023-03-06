Kidnapping in DDO

The victim of an apparent kidnapping on the West Island managed to escape his captors after being stabbed.
Montreal police responded to a 911 call some time after the supper hour Monday just outside the Starbucks on Sources and de Salaberry in DDO. They questioned witnesses at the scene who reported that there were two suspect vehicles. The victim had been taken into one of them.
Police tracked down the victim to Ville Saint Laurent.
The man escaped, but was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man, but are still searching for the second vehicle and the other suspects.
