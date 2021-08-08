The Karnak Shriners and Widows Sons organized a summer tailgate fundraiser which took place at the Karnak temple on Sources Boulevard last Saturday afternoon.
The event took place outdoors and is the first that has taken place at the Karnak temple since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.
Nearly two-hundred Shriners and family and friends of Shriners attended . The ambiance was jovial, with many friends reconnecting for the first time since March 2020.
Attendees enjoyed meals and refreshments provided by Widows Sons member Stefan Jacob's food truck, Le Gras Dur. The Widows Sons motorcycles were a huge hit as attendees could walk along and see a variety of bikes, some with original features.
"This tailgate (fundraiser) is something new, so we are giving it a shot to see how it goes and if all goes well, we may do this again," Karnak Shriners Montreal Potentate (2021) Len Finnamore told The Suburban. "We planned this alongside the Widows Sons to sustain all of our endeavours in support of The Shriners Hospital for Children,"
Newly appointed Widows Son, Bekir Gulpekmez, expressed his joy in participating in the charitable event "I find pleasure in helping others,". Shriners Laura and Leslie saw each other for the first time at the event on Saturday since the start of Covid.
"Everyone is doing a great job, doing what they do to raise money for the hospital," Leslie said.
Laura who volunteered with The Shriners Hospital for Children for 11 years and recently began working at the hospital told The Suburban that she is always happy to partcipate in a charitable event for those who support the hospital. She also shared the same sentiment as Leslie with the coming together of friends. "I am happy today to see people that I have not seen in so long,"
