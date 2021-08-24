Judith Kelley has been acclaimed to the position of Chairperson of the Lester B. Pearson School Board’s Council of Commissioners.Aspiring candidates for the Chairperson position had until 5:00 p.m. Sunday tofile their candidacy as part of the school board elections taking place on September 26th. No other candidates stepped forward.
At the same time, two Ward Commissioners of Council have also been acclaimed. They are: Patrick Whitham in Ward 3 and Frank di Bello in Ward 2. An election for the Ward 4 Commissioner position will take place on September 26th.
Judith Kelley, has 10 years of experience on the board’s Council of Commissioners, including a year as the Vice-Chairperson of Council and close to 40 years of teaching experience. She will officially begin her new mandate as of October 1, 2021, and remains a Council member until then.
“On behalf of the administration and staff of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, I would like to congratulate Judy Kelley on her new role. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as well as a keen understanding of the different issues that are brought to Council for discussion and approval. Her input on various issues is always appreciated, and I am confident she will help Council and administration navigate through some of the priority dossiers we are facing, notably in the areas of promoting equity, inclusion and diversity and ensuring the health and safety of our community in light of the ongoing pandemic. I look forward to the continued high calibre of collaboration and mutual respect that has been the hallmark of this school board since its inception” Cindy Finn, Director General of the LBPSB said in a statement.
“I believe in local democracy and giving a voice to the communities served by the LBPSB," Kelley said. "The Board serves a diverse population with differing needs and priorities. I feel my experience and leadership skills will help guide me to bring people together with a common purpose: to offer the best possible education for all students. The LBPSB has an enviable school success record, and I plan to build on and secure that success,”.
