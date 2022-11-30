The MUHC Foundation recently held its first edition of "MUHC’s Got Talent," a fundraiser in support of patient care. The event brought together health care workers who had some other talent – singers, musicians, etc. – teaming them up on stage with school groups for performances of popular works.
The event was live on stage at the Corona Theatre, and online. Viewers were given the opportunity to vote for favourites, and awards were given.
Pointe-Claire’s John Rennie High School Glee Club won for most money raised. Its prize of $15,000 is added to the $404,411 they’d already raised in support of Dr. Lucy Gilbert and her team on the DOvEE project.
Dr. Gilbert is the MUHC’s Director of Gynecologic Oncology. She leads the team that developed the DOvEE gene test for early detection of ovarian cancer, as reported last month in The Suburban.
“I am so humbled by the John Rennie Glee Club’s support of the DOvEE project,” Dr. Gilbert said. “To see these talented young women and men sing their hearts out in support of women’s health is incredibly touching. I am so thrilled that we are among the winners of the inaugural MUHC’s Got Talent.”
In total, the event raised $677,000 for patient care, research, and teaching at the MUHC. The event was a success, says MUHC Foundation President and CEO Julie Quenneville, “because we brought together an enormous philanthropic community dedicated to supporting exceptional patient care.”
The Lower Canada College Jazz Band were also big winners at the event. The $15,000 they won as Fan Favourite will be added to their total raised in support of Dr. Simon Tanguay and urology research and care at the MUHC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.