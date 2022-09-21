John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has finally been able to add more inductees to its young Hall of Distinction. The hall was created in 2016 leading up to the West Island CEGEP’s 50th anniversary in 2020. They had inducted nine honourees in 2019. But as with so many community events, further induction ceremonies had to be temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A ceremony to induct a new group of honourees was held at a gala at the college on Sept. 15.
The Hall recognizes members of the John Abbott College community – former staff, friends of the college, and alumni. Inductees are nominated by their peers, and according to the college’s website, they all “personify the dedication and hard work that has shaped John Abbott College in so many different ways.”
The newest inductees include retired history teacher James Vanstone, alumna and retired staffer Jill Gowdey, and André Marcreau, who worked as a bus driver and outdoor education assistant.
Alumni were also inducted, including freelance artist and retired soccer player Annie Caron (’87), economist Frances Donald (’05), Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle (’82), Greg Foss of Validus Power Corp (’82), engineer Phillip Grimm (’07), Shair Guidi, National Co-Chair of the Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP business law firm (’84), Cynthia Kennedy of Incendo & Quebecor Content (’92), and Bob McEwen of Cunningham’s Pub (’76).
