Johanne Hudon-Armstrong will be announcing her candidacy on Friday for Mayor of Beaconsfield in the upcoming municipal election.
A newcomer to municipal politics, Armstrong is no stranger to community affairs. She is known for her longstanding commitment as a volunteer in countless fundraisers, community initiatives and support of small businesses before and since the onset of the pandemic.
Armstrong stated that she believes it is time for new perspectives to be incorporated into the city's framework. "My goal is to encourage community involvement and to represent the common goals expressed by Beaconsfield residents and businesses," Armstrong told The Suburban.
Armstrong says that she will reveal her campaign platform in the coming days.
"Certainly what I think will be interesting is to see what platform she will be presenting," Beaconsfield Mayor, George Bourelle, told The Suburban. "I think that it is important to question what experience she has in municipal politics and how well she understands the role of mayor,"
"To name a few, I'd like to hear her position on investment in infrastructure, the soundwall project, Angell Park and the overall financial situation in the city at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.