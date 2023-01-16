Montreal comedian Joey Elias has once again rallied the troops in support of a Legion – this time in Roxboro.
Last Oct. 25, the General Vanier Legion on 3rd Avenue in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough was gutted by fire. This was, of course, just days away from Remembrance Day. Poppies were lost at the height of the poppy campaign, along with irreplaceable artifacts. The building has been there since 1957. The fire effectively left the legion without a home.
That’s where “Joey Elias and Legions of Friends” come in, with not one, but two shows scheduled for later this month to raise money for the legion.
Elias and his cohorts, which include community fundraiser Ken Doran and fellow comic and do-gooder Leonard Yelle, have come to the aid of other legions over the years, in Lachine, LaSalle, Verdun, and Chateauguay. After the fire in Roxboro, Elias says, he got the Bat Signal, to use his words. “Literally, that’s what Len (Yelle) will text me, just a Bat Signal, and I will literally call and ask ‘Which legion?’”
Unlike past shows that were held in the actual legion halls, this time there is unfortunately no legion hall. So Doran approached Dollard, who offered up the Civic Centre on De Salaberry. That show sold out. So a second show has been added – the night before the first show – at the Marcel Morin Community Centre in Pierrefonds.
Elias has always had a special place in his heart for veterans. His wakeup call came at the age of 24 when he found himself in Rwanda entertaining the troops, then drifting off to sleep to the sounds of battle. Then there were two trips to Afghanistan, shows in Haiti, and a couple of trips to Alert in the far north. But Elias says it was really in Afghanistan where he learned what it really means for the men and women in the military to serve overseas, when soldiers return from battle and head straight for their laptops to sing lullabies to their kids via video call.
“That’s what opened my eyes and my ears and my heart.”
Longtime Montreal radio announcer Ted Bird will host the shows. The lineup includes Wassim El-Mounzer, whom Elias describes as “probably the best up and comer in the city,” Heidi Foss, “who is on the wall of fame, no matter where you go,” Elias himself, Pat Hickey, and Yelle.
Money raised from ticket sales, beverages, raffle tickets, and donations will go to the Roxboro legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.