The unemployment rate in Montreal, last year, hovered just under 6% for most of last year. Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l'Ouest-de-l'Île is hoping to respond to job needs among West Island youth with a job fair on March 15th.
The organization’s aim is to support anyone aged 16 to 35 who has either dropped out of school, or who holds a diploma, or is out of work, or even looking for training.
The job fair is an annual event that, like so many others, is finally going to be in person again after holding virtual versions during the Covid-19 period.
Several companies will be on hand, like Amazon and Laronde, IGA, Luda Food, and others, with employment opportunities for young people on the West Island, with offers of regular employment, full- and part-time, seasonal, student, and summer positions at camps, recreation centres, retail outlets, in customer service, warehousing, and even food services.
There will also be some preparatory workshops leading up to the job fair, such as a CV writing workshop on March 6th, and interview prep on March 7th.
The event will be held at the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l'Ouest-de-l'Île’s new office at 52 Hymus Blvd in Pointe-Claire. Details can be found at www.cjeoieng.org.
