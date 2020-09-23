Jean Merrifield celebrates a milestone birthday

“When you get up in the morning, remember there are those who have less than you. Try to help them in some way during your day,” believes Jean Merrifield.
Her philosophy of life has certainly fared her well as The Suburban is proud to extend sincere birthday wishes to Jean Merrifield who will celebrate her 104th birthday on Friday, October 2nd.
Merrifield emigrated to Canada from England in 1982 and was born in the UK in 1916. Her husband has passed away and she has one daughter. She is also a grandmother and great grandmother of triplets.During WWll, she worked as a telegraph operator.
Kirkland councillor John Morson told The Suburban that “she tells it was terrible work. She was informing people about the progress of the war and informing families of soldiers who had been killed fighting for their country. She also lost friends in the field.”
Merrifield has lived at Manoir Kirkland since 2010. During the coronavirus closedown, “Mrs. Merrifield would be on the phone if someone needed to talk,” said Morson. “She was on virtual church every Sunday sharing messages and encouraging people.”
Her birthday request is to make her delicious homemade cookies that she wants to share with her friends and family. Morson asked her, ““who is going to help you?”
“I don’t need help,” was her reply.
Happy Birthday Mrs. Merrifield!
