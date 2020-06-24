JAC Educator wins academic award

“John Abbott is very proud that SALTISE has awarded the Best Practice and Pedagogical Innovators Award at the college level to Phoebe Jackson, one of our dedicated and innovative physics teachers,” said Gordon Brown.
The Academic Dean of John Abbott College was lauding the recent announcement that physics teacher Dr Phoebe Jackson was recently awarded the Supporting Active Learning & Technological Innovation in Studies of Education (SALTISE) 2020 Best Practice & Pedagogical Innovators Award recipient.
“At the virtual awards ceremony, eloquent tribute was given to her impressive support of students and to Phoebe’s contributions to her department, college and wider network of colleagues,” Brown added.
At the virtual award ceremony, representatives from SALTISE noted that Dr. Jackson’s “ course designs are organized around clear competency-based learning objectives and incorporate evidence-based practices including: collaborative group work, two-stage quizzes, pre-class collaborative text annotation and many more. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.