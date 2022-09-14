It's back to the grind for Pointe-Claire windmill

Imagine Pointe-Claire’s iconic, 312-year-old windmill restored to working order. That is just what the Archdiocese of Montreal wants to do. And the City of Pointe-Claire is on board and has pledged its support.
Stefano Marrone is Head of Real Estate for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal, owners of the property where the windmill stands. “We are the custodians,” he tells The Suburban. “There is a responsibility that goes with that.” He says the project is purely for the historical value, with a mind toward opening the property to public access and guided tours. The windmill needs a lot of work before that can happen.
There is exterior work to be done, and some restoration to the inner structure and workings. Marrone says that The Pointe-Claire Heritage Society has actually found millstones that are replicas of the originals.
The Priests of Saint-Sulpice, Seigneurs of the Island of Montreal three centuries ago, started building the windmill in 1709. It has switched hands over the centuries, and now belongs to the Archdiocese. It was adopted as the official emblem of Pointe-Claire in 1911 and now graces the town’s logo. The windmill was declared a heritage site in 1983.
Pointe-Claire has pledged $967,761 toward the project. “This heritage building must be restored and preserved,” says Mayor Tim Thomas, “so that our history will live on for all future generations.”
A start date for the restoration project has not yet been announced.
