Following the release on social media of a video featuring two Caucasian teenagers in blackface Monday morning, the administration at John Rennie High School issued a statement denouncing the video.
“This morning, we were made aware of a video that had been posted by two students,” noted the statement on Facebook. “The video contained very inappropriate images and racist comments.
“It is clear that this video was produced and posted outside the scope of our school activities. Nonetheless, we wish to emphatically underscore that this video is completely in contradiction to the values shared by our students, staff and our school community,” the school noted.
Police are investigating the incident but the two teenage performers cannot be named as they are under age. Petitions have appeared seeking justice for the racist act already.
The JRHS administration added that after reporting the incident, the school is “ cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation.”
The administration also added that “hatred has no place in our school.”
