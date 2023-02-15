Charlotte Gibson with her service dog Onyx
Charlotte Gibson and the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux are at loggerheads, and neither is backing down.
At issue is the Tempo – the temporary carport that some Montreal areas allow and others do not – that Gibson has been putting up in her driveway for the past five winters.
The City of Montreal and its boroughs do indeed allow the temporary shelters, with some guidelines as to height and width, and distance from the sidewalk or street. But the shelters are not permitted in West Island communities like DDO, Pointe-Claire, Beaconsfield, Kirkland, and others.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux argues that it’s a question of snow clearing and safety, that if they did allow tempos, the possible problems they could cause would cost the city up to $500,000 a year.
At this point, the ban has cost Gibson somewhere between $13,000 and $15,000 in fines – which she has refused to pay – plus at least $10,000 in lawyer’s fees.
The fight has been going on for some time. Gibson slipped on ice, as it happens, in 2015, breaking bones in her leg. Gibson says doctors have told her that the resulting injuries have affected 20% of her leg and 8% of her body, and exacerbated her asthma. She has become dependent on friends and neighbours, and on her service dog. There have even been times, she tells The Suburban, when weather conditions had left her trapped inside her car, waiting for her husband to come home and rescue her.
They first put up a shelter in 2018. The warnings and fines quickly followed and began piling up. Gibson says she’s asked for permits, and had even gone to a council meeting with doctors’ notes in tow. She and her husband, Peter Buchanan, have also consulted with the Quebec Human Rights Commission.
Gibson says she is as independent as she can be, but that a tempo would mean that she would not have to depend on others as much as she does now.
“I want to continue working. I want to continue living.”
Gibson and Buchanan are long-time West Island residents. They have been living in their current home for 25 years. “I love my house,” she says. “and they’re basically telling me I’d have to move.”
Gibson says she has no problem with it when others do get to put up temporary shelters, be it businesses or even the city itself. She would just like the same consideration for those who, like her, depend on a shelter for quality of life.
Her next court date in May 30.
