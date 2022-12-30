Impaired driver collides with Pierrefonds house

A 29-year-old driver careened through a West Island park, downing two fences, before crashing into a house.Around 3:40 Friday morning Montreal police responded to the call in Pierrefonds and arrested a 29-year-old man on impaired driving charges.
The man had driven through two fences in Parkinson Park on Pierrefonds Boulevard between Parkinson Road and Sources Boulevard.
Neither he nor the residents of the house were injured, and damage to the house itself was minimal.
