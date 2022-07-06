Ile Perrot First Nations event postponed

Parc historique de la Pointe-du-Moulin in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot has announced that their event, Les Journées autochtones, has been postponed until the end of the month.
Originally planned for the weekend of July 9 and 10, due to technical issues the event has been moved to July 30 and 31.
During the two-day event, the park will showcase traditional rites, and celebrate First Nations history and culture on the land of Île Perrot. Activities include a presentation of archaeological excavations on the site of Pointe-de-Brucy showing a First Nations presence going back at least a thousand years.
This year marks the 350th anniversary of Île Perrot. But as park authorities explain on their website, “It is difficult to celebrate the anniversary of the seigneury of Île Perrot without addressing this presence which preceded, by far, the period of the fur trade.”
There will also be installations around the area of the island’s windmill, including two wigwams.
Animators Archie Martin and his wife, Pierrette, will be on hand. Archie and Pierrette are of the Micmac Métis nation and have been educating the public – in schools and at events like Les Journées autochtones – about their history and culture for almost twenty years.
