A power outage covering a five block radius near the corner of 5th Ave. and Boulevard Grand in Ile Perrot occurred for 25 minutes beginning at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The outage began shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene of a residential house fire on 5th Ave.
Vehicle circulation at the four corner intersection located at the corner of Boulevard Grand and 6th Ave. was compromised during the outage, causing traffic.
Two gas stations and three restaurants located at the intersection lost power.
Dozens of onlookers from the neighborhood gathered at the site of the fire. Firefighters set a safety parameter.
The family who live in the home were not inside the residence at the time of the incident, but arrived on site shortly after firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
According to Ile Perrot Fire Station Chief, Benoit Leclerc, it appeared early on that the fire began from the exterior of the home. "The investigation is ongoing, but early signs point in that direction." he told The Suburban. "The residence is considerably damaged."
"We called Hydro-Quebec to issue an emergency shut down of the power at the residence, however it took a bit of time for them to zone in on the exact location of the residence, therefore they shut down the surrounding sector temporarily." Leclerc explained.
