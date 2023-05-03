Ile Mercier residents stranded by bridge closure

The raising waters of Riviere des Prairies had the community of Ile de Mercier, north-west of Montreal, concerned as authorities decided to close the only bridge that connects the small island community of only 37 homes to Ile-Bizard–Sainte-Genevieve on Wednesday.
Without access to that bridge residents have no way off the island.
Like other flood-prone communities, the borough of Ile-Bizard–Sainte-Genevieve has been preparing with dikes, sandbags, and water pumps. But the week’s rain has raised concerns in the community. Stéphane Côté, mayor of Ile de Mercier says that are well prepared.
So far no homes are reported to have been flooded, and water levels are holding.
The closure of the bridge was decided, as precaution, by a consulting engineer for the city. It has also, so far, not been necessary to evacuate anyone, although city officials say that should anyone want to leave the island they should call 311.
