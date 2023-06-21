Is Quebec ready for more talk of separation? Not separation of the province from Canada, but of one West Island community from Montreal.
Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough Mayor Stéphane Côté brought up the idea in the Montreal council meeting last Tuesday, basically saying that if the city either can’t or won’t provide the borough with what they need to prevent or fight flooding in the future, then maybe it’s time to dismantle the city of Montreal as we know it, and find a new way moving forward.
The city administration has allotted $16 million to spend on flood prevention measures, particularly on dikes, over eight years. Côté says it’s not nearly enough. So he suggested perhaps separating from the agglomeration and allotting Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève taxes to its residents alone.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis points out that the cost of one dike could run up to $10 million. Côté says that’s money that his community just doesn’t have. The boroughs are two of the hardest hit during flood season. And both say the city is not doing enough to mitigate the threat of rising waters. If the resources are not there, says Côté, then maybe it’s time to find a new way to manage the city.
