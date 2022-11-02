Koray Celik’s social media accounts show him to have been an otherwise happy individual. But in the middle of the night, between March 5 and 6, 2017, the Ile-Bizard man was in crisis, in his bedroom, under the influence, with his worried parents doing what they could to help him.
They had taken away the car keys so that he could not leave the house and drive in his condition. When he found another set, around 2 a.m. on the 6th, his parents called police. After that, things went horribly wrong, and Celik, then 28 years old, died of heart failure.
A coroner’s inquest is underway. But Koray’s parents, Cesur Celik and June Tyler, have chosen to skip the proceedings, even though they had been subpoenaed to appear. Celik and Tyler spoke outside the Montreal courthouse, calling the inquest a circus, and saying that the process, as it is unfolding, is unfair.
They had witnessed the events that led to their son’s death, and yet had not been given the opportunity to have their version of events heard. Police, they say, went overboard to subdue Celik, even using baton strikes on his legs to bring him down. Police say that once the young man was in handcuffs he had calmed down.
The investigations, by both the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), and the director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) found the police acted in accordance with their training, which was in keeping with public safety.
The police had been cleared of any wrongdoing. But Celik’s parents insist that the investigation did not go according to protocol. They say they have already lost confidence in the system and do not trust the inquest’s impartiality.
The inquest is supposed to last for three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.