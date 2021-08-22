Ile-Bizard car show for Women of Hope

A muscle car show took place in the IGA parking lot located on the corner of Chevremont and Jacques-Bizard Boulevards in Ile Bizard on Friday afternoon to raise funds for Women of Hope.
Women of Hope's mission is to educate, promote awareness, and provide hope and encouragement for individuals and families coping with breast cancer.
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed soft rock music, a display of over 80 muscle cars, a donation BBQ and refreshments.
Women of Hope members circulated with ticket sales for a 50/50 cash draw.
Car owners greeted attendees, sharing details of their custom work on the vehicles, some history and exchanged tips and tricks.
"For the love of the cars, we get together a group of guys and gals to swap car stories," Car show Organizer, Anthony De Luca told The Suburban. "Today we are doing a donation BBQ and a fifty-fifty raffle for Women of Hope."
"This year we were not able to do our annual event in Febuary, so we did a virtual fundraiser. We were invited here today by the organizers of this show who wish to support Women of Hope to raise funds," Women of Hope founder and president Domenica Venetico Giambattista said to The Suburban.
Since 2007, Women of Hope has donated over $502,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society.
