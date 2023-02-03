The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is down to two lanes in either direction, bringing rush hour traffic to a virtual standstill, and levels of frustration to an all-time high.The bridge is almost 60 years old, and is supposed to be replaced. But it needs to be repaired first.
Lane closures have been causing headaches for commuters between Montreal and off-island communities since last June. In December Transport Quebec was forced to close yet another lane, leaving just two on either side. Saint-Lazare resident Debbie Middleton says the traffic is brutal. “It’s dangerous,” she told The Suburban. “I say a prayer every time I cross it.”
The latest spate of closures was necessary to repair a series of cracks on the bridge. But the ministry can’t say how long the work will take. The current contract ends in 2025, but work may continue past that. The reserve bus lane the ministry set up leading to and from the bridge does not appear to be of help, since buses would need to merge into traffic along the span, anyway. And many complain that drivers try to sneak past the traffic via the bus lane.
It’s a lot for off-island residents to take. “I already have PTSD from the complete bridge closure in May of 2021,” says Vaudreuil resident Jessica Gordon, referring to a closure for emergency repair work at the time. For Gordon, the time spent in traffic, and the loss of her personal time at home, adds to “the sheer dread and anxiety I have every day when I leave.”
Like Gordon, Mike Klaiman also bemoans the loss of personal time at home. Klaiman lives in Vaudreuil and works in Kirkland. He says that what used to be a 15 to 20 minute commute now takes him up to an hour, “affecting my ability to be home to support my daughter with homework.” The earlier start and later arrival home “changes the morning routine for the family.”
The bridge is indeed supposed to be replaced. As with the end-date for current repairs, the government can’t say when the new construction will start, although a contract is supposed to signed this year. The new bridge is supposed to be in place by 2027, just two years past the end-date of the current work, if it’s finished on time.
