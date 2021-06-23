Iconic Lachine site may win a complete transformation

Montreal is setting aside $10 million for the realization of projects proposed by residents in order to advance the social and ecological transition of the city. A vote by residents as well as the city’s business owners is taking place from June 11th to July 11th. Vote participants can choose up to five projects. The project with the most votes will be brought to fruition next summer.
In Lachine, only one project has made the final cut. Lachine residents Julie Levasseur, an urban planner; Tyler Ball, an engineer; and François Martineau, architect and co-owner of ADHOC Architects, came together with a plan to transform the wharf and parking lot that houses one of three lighthouses that exist in Montreal.
Located on the shores of the St. Lawrence River and 34th Avenue in Lachine , the proposed project would transform the wharf from a parking lot into a greenspace, designed for people rather than cars.
“We want to transform the wharf and improve the site for everyone,” Levasseur said. “We want to add playful elements for younger visitors and include spaces that will allow people with reduced mobility to benefit from the same view as others. Security was also one of the many factors incorporated in the proposed design with the addition of lighting, shade and railing.”
The lighthouse was erected in 1900. It is an historical monument sought out by many local artists.
“The lighthouse is the focal point of the architectural concept and the design is inspired by the waves that surround it,” Martineau added. “It features valleys and pools that would quietly fill with water and then join the new vegetation and naturally filter the rain water before being guided into Lac Saint-Louis.”
“We want to also build on the wharf’s existing strengths. The design would enhance the urban fishing experience and the desire is to collaborate with the federal government to renovate the lighthouse and unlock it for visits during park hours,” Ball explained.
The design also incorporates a boardwalk which would be made from salvaged railway ties as a tribute to Canada’s first ferry/rail that once connected passengers from Montreal to New York 168 years ago.
