An oak tree rooted in Hudson history since the 18th century may be threatened by a new development and has Hudson residents fighting to protect it.
The 17 meter high tree stands on Leger Street, near the intersection of Main Road, where the development by Habitations Robert now in phase 1 is taking place.
The area has a particular environmental equilibrium with part of the area cordoned off by city officials due to wetland status.
Hudson residents along with Nature Hudson argue that the natural habitat for wildlife in the area are threatened by the project.
“It is an anchor tree for the trees around it, the saplings,” he said. “There is a lot of life in that tree such as birds, mammals and insects, J.J. Corker, co-director of Nature Hudson said.
According to statements made by Hudson Mayor Jamie Nicholls the tree is already reaching the end of it's natural life. “The rot behind the tree predates the construction period," he said.
"Tree aside, the project itself is not welcome," Corker said.
While phase one of the project that includes 29 cottages is already in progress, Nicholls said that a public consultation will take place concerning phase two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.