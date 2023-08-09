Residents and environmental activists in off-island town of Hudson have been fighting for years to protect the forested wetlands near Sandy Beach. The developer that owns the land, Nicanco Holdings Inc., recently won its second court battle to move forward with its Pine Beach development project to build more than 200 condo units on what activists say is – or ought to be – protected land.
Nicanco has since submitted a request to Hudson town hall for a permit to eliminate trees and backfill almost two hectares of wetland. But if protecting and preserving the area is deemed to be in the public interest, the CAQ’s Benoit Charette, may step in to block the permit, and has already indicated his plans to do so, based on new environmental guidelines. Charette is the MNA for Deux-Montagnes, and Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, and Wildlife and Parks..
The area includes a stretch of the Viviry River, and is flanked by the Ottawa River on the Sandy Beach side. Rob Horwood of Nature Hudson says it is home to about 29 protected species, including the Canadian beaver, turtles, foxes, deer, and the pileated woodpecker. If the development goes through, says Horwood, their natural habitat would be destroyed.
Horwood also tells The Suburban that the wetlands provide natural protection against flooding, as it did in 2017, 2019, and again this past spring. Had the proposed housing units been in place prior 2017 or 2019, Horwood says, some of them would have been flooded.
Townhouses proposed for the land facing the water could theoretically be sold as beachfront property, but Horwood says “it would certainly diminish the area completely for anybody that uses the beach.”
Horwood says that those who oppose the Pine Beach project are not against development per se. Just not here. There are other, smaller condo projects in the town, he says. And while new homes and developments are important for the town’s growth, this swath of land is not the place for it.
“Hudson is a jewel,” Horwood says. And the area slated for development “is the gem within the jewel.”
